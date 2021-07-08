JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.