Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares in the company, valued at $463,168,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $40,152,600 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

