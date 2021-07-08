JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $50.40

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.40, but opened at $47.84. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 4,307 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,484,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

