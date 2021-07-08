JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 7.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.80 and last traded at $55.80. 19,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,058,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

