John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of HPI stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $21.92.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.