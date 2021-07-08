John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

