John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
