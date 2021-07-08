Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.30

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 11371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

