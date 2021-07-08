Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $209.44 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $211.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

