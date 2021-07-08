Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 13,389 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 61.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

