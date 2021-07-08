JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of BNR opened at €80.36 ($94.54) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.85.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

