JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of BNR opened at €80.36 ($94.54) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.85.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

