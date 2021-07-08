JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 6,472.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Gevo worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

