JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Terminix Global worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $13,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $3,548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $9,666,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $7,282,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TMX stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

