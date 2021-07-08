JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 313,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,713,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

