JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 75,816 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Schneider National worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

