JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 109,352 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alphatec by 139.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 99,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alphatec by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

