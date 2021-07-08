JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,542 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

