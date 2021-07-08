Juggernaut Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.90 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $39.90 million and $1.69 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00924551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044264 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

