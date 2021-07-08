K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 278,577 Shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 96.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,577 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in SCVX were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCVX. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SCVX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVX stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. SCVX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

