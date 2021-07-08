KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $14.04 Million Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,000. Futu comprises 7.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $8.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.60. 224,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

