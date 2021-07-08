Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 6,804 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA THD opened at $76.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.