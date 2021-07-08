Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New $272,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $142.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

