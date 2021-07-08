Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $17,047,000.

J2 Global stock opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $143.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCOM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

