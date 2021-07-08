Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,113 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $96,788,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

