Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

