Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $272,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

