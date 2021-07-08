Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $22.81. 1,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kaspien in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kaspien alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaspien Holdings Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.