Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $402.77 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,715,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,342 shares during the period. First Hawaiian accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $402,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

