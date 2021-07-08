Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $530.38 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 11.06% of FTI Consulting worth $530,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $16,417,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,658,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.65. 815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,835. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.