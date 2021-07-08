Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $205,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

APAM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

