Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 104,750 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Acushnet worth $299,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $18,754,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

