Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.35. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

