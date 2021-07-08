Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.37% of Kennametal worth $79,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

