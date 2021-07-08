Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

