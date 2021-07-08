Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

