Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 128,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

