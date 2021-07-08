KeyCorp Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

ADI stock opened at $165.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

