KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

TXN opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

