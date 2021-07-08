Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.50.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.34 on Thursday, reaching C$32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.62. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.28. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

