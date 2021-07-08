Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

KFRC opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock worth $4,568,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.