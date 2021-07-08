Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.97 and last traded at $133.97. 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

