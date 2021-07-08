Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,329,853. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

