Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of K stock traded down C$0.28 on Thursday, reaching C$7.79. 5,190,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,170. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

