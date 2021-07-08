Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690. Kirin has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

