Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.