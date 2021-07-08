Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

