Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.
KOS traded down GBX 15.84 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.16 ($2.64). The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market cap of £824.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
