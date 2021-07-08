Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

KOS traded down GBX 15.84 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.16 ($2.64). The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market cap of £824.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

