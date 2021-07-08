Krios Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.47 million and $7,050.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001421 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.73 or 0.01603206 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

