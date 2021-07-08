Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.13. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

