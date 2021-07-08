KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

NYSE:KT opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. KT has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 1,798.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

