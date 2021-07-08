Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 40,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,373. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,027,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

